Ginger has high potential to generate income for rural communities - Ahmad Zahid

BETONG: Ginger cultivation has strong potential to generate substantial income for rural communities, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said ginger is in demand for use in the production of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals abroad, adding that discussions with a multinational company revealed a monthly requirement of 10 containers of ginger.

“We currently produce only one or two containers per month, which falls short of demand.

“They require a far larger supply,” he told reporters after attending a gathering with locals at the Enteri Lengkoi longhouse in Samu Ulu Paku, Spaoh, near here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged the people of Betong to aim for 10 containers of ginger per month for export.

He said the Rural and Regional Development Ministry is planning to launch the Integrated Rural Economic Development Project (PROSPEK) in Betong, focusing on ginger cultivation and free-range chicken farming as primary drivers of local economic growth.

Ahmad Zahid said ginger enjoys strong demand from China, Europe and the United States for use in cosmetics and pharmaceutical production.

The PROSPEK initiative in Betong, set to be the first project involving longhouse communities and expected to benefit more than 3,000 people, is scheduled to commence next year, with development continuing until 2029.