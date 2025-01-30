Girl, 7, dies of suspected abuse by parents

KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-year-old girl died yesterday after she was believed to have been abused by her parents in Kajang, Selangor.

Kajang District police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said Kajang Hospital authorities lodged a report regarding the incident at 1.11 am yesterday.

“Hospital authorities said a seven-year-old girl was brought in by her parents in an unconscious state, but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment in the hospital’s red zone emergency ward,” he said in a statement today.

He said a post-mortem found many old and fresh signs of abuse on the victim’s body and the cause of death was due to injuries to the abdomen caused by a blunt object.

Following that, the girl’s parents, in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and will be remanded to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, ASP Nur Ayuni Abd Aziz at 016-2080717.