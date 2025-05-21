KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-year-old girl died, believed after falling from the 29th floor of a babysitter’s residence in a condominium in Puchong near here, yesterday.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the police received a report on the incident at 12.30 pm.

“The victim was found lying on her back on the fifth floor of the building and was confirmed dead by a medical officer,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fairus said initial investigations found that the girl was believed to have climbed out of a room window, which was found not to have grilles, before falling.

He said no criminal elements had been identified in the incident, and the police had recorded the babysitter’s statement to assist in the investigation.

According to preliminary investigations, the girl was with the babysitter as her mother was looking after another child who was undergoing quarantine at their home.

The case is investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.