GISBH: 424 children in rehab programme to be assessed periodically

SHAH ALAM: A total of 424 children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) currently undergoing rehabilitation with a Selangor state government taskforce will be assessed periodically to determine their current development and situation.

Selangor Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said if there were any categorised as chronic or trauma, they would be separated to follow other rehabilitation programmes.

“They (in the chronic category) will be placed in other rehabilitation categories compared to those in the moderate or mild level, that’s what we’re accessing from time to time.

“In terms of implementation, the rehabilitation programme is currently going well and all government agencies are cooperating to provide assistance based on their respective job scopes,” she told reporters at a media gathering here today.

She added that the rehabilitation programme was conducted through four clusters - education, welfare, mental health and legal.

Media reports had previously indicated that the Selangor government had set up a taskforce to run a specific rehabilitation programme for the children rescued from GISBH’s care.

The taskforce includes representatives from the police, the Social Welfare Department, the Selangor education department, the Selangor Zakat Board, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, psychology and child education experts from Yaysan MBI and Yayasan Selgate.