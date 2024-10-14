GISBH: Police investigate possibility of GISBH charity home children watching militant video

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) has now entered another new phase as police investigate the possibility that children rescued from charity homes run by the organisation were imbued with elements of militant jihad.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said an investigation into the matter was carried out after it was found that the children in question had been shown videos related to Abuya by the operators of the charity homes involved where they were placed.

On Saturday (October 14), Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah while speaking at the 21st Hafiz College Convocation in Klang said the idea of militant jihad was believed to be instilled in the children rescued from the charity homes through video screenings.

Meanwhile in Johor, three more individuals believed to be linked to GISBH were brought before the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court, today on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse, bringing the total number of people charged in court so far to 11.

Mahmad Hamal Tukiman, 57, and Rabiahtul Adawiyah Md Shash, 31, who were charged with four counts of trafficking three women and a man aged 30 to 57, for the purpose of exploiting forced labour by means of threats, however they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are accused of committing the act at Ikhwan Resort Kampung Air Bintan, Ladang Sungai Papan, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, between August last year and Oct 1 this year, which is an offence under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Muhammad Ansarullah Tukino, 20, pleaded not guilty to two charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for committing physical sexual abuse against a 16-year-old boy.

The act was allegedly committed at Surau Ikhwan Resort Kampung Air Bintan, Ladang Sungai Papan, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi at 10 pm, June 1 and 3, 2024.

They were allowed bail at RM5,000 for each charge in a local surety with the additional condition of handing over their passports to the court, reporting to the police station every month and not disturbing the victims and prosecution witnesses.

The court set Nov. 27 as the mention date for the case of Mahmad Hamal and Rabiahtul Adawiyah while the case of Muhammad Ansarullah was set for Nov. 28.