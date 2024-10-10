GISBH: Rescued children progressing well in their learning - Fadhlina

KEPALA BATAS: The children rescued from premises linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are progressing well in their learning after the Education Ministry (MOE) assumed responsibility for their education on Oct 1, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said she visited the locations where the children are placed, accompanied by the Education director-general Azman Adnan and MOE secretary-general Datuk Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi.

“They are going through all the learning processes with our counsellors and we will ensure that they can participate in direct and formal education through the modules that we provide,“ she told reporters after officiating today’s closing ceremony of the National Education Management Conference here.

The four-day conference, themed ‘Pendidikan Manusiawi Memacu Pendidikan Negara Madani’, kicked off on Oct 7 and gathered 674 secondary school principals nationwide.

On Sept 23, Fadhlina said the education programme for these over 300 rescued children would be carried out in two phases, with the first phase lasting two months and the second phase in the following month if necessary.