Give priority to cleanliness - Sultan of Pahang

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has ordered that cleanliness be given priority by all parties, particularly traders, in a bid to attract more tourists to resort areas like Cameron Highlands.

His Royal Highness said cleanliness is crucial and must be given attention by ensuring all food sold is in good condition and not contaminated.

“Food must be covered. Not only that, the surrounding areas, including the drains, must always be cleaned. Provide sufficient dustbins,” Al-Sultan Abdullah posted on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page today.

His Royal Highness made this statement during his visit to inspect the Kea Farm Bazaar in Cameron Highlands yesterday.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also took the time to listen to the problems and complaints of the people and traders at the popular highland tourist destination.

His Royal Highness also interacted warmly with visitors, including foreign tourists, and graciously presented personal gifts to children.