Teen remanded over alleged sexual assault in mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: Police secured a seven-day remand order for a teenager to assist in their investigation into an alleged sexual assault on a girl at a mosque in Batang Kali, Selangor, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the remand order for the 19-year-old male suspect was granted at the Kuala Kubu Baharu Sessions Court this morning.

“Preliminary investigations found that the man did not know the victim,“ he said when contacted today.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

On claims that the man possesses a Persons with Disabilities (OKU) card, Hussein said his department had not received confirmation from the Social Welfare Department.

Yesterday, a video from closed-circuit television went viral, showing a man wearing a white skullcap sneaking into the women’s prayer area. He approached a child from behind while she was prostrating and hugged her before carrying her away without being noticed by the other worshippers.

The man was also seen struggling as he attempted to assault the victim. He fled after the victim resisted.

The man was arrested at his home, about one kilometre from the mosque, at 10 am yesterday.

Meanwhile, Selangor Welfare Department director Azmir Kassim when contacted said a check found that the man involved has an OKU card because he has learning disabilities.

“Our inspection found that the man did indeed have an OKU Learning Disability card since he was a child,“ he said.