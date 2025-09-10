Global leaders urged to follow PM Anwar’s Gaza support example

KUALA LUMPUR: Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al Nuri Kamaruzaman has urged global leaders to follow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s example in supporting the Gaza humanitarian movement.

He specifically called on leaders from Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, the Philippines, and Thailand to declare support for participant safety in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Muhammad Nadir made this appeal through a video message addressing communities participating in the humanitarian flotilla mission.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is currently crossing the Mediterranean Sea carrying food, medicine, and peace messages toward Gaza waters.

The mission includes Malaysian celebrities Zizi Kirana and Ardell Aryana along with preacher Rahmat Ikhsan, known as PU Rahmat.

A second group comprises fifteen Malaysian activists including influencers Farah Lee and ZRA Strim, whose real name is Zainal Rashid Ahmad.

This humanitarian effort aims to draw worldwide government attention to pressure Israel into halting the Gaza genocide.

The flotilla also seeks to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in desperate need within the Gaza Strip.

This international coalition spans Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East with all delegations upholding non-violence principles.

Participants view the mission as both a humanitarian effort and a powerful symbol of global solidarity with Gaza’s people. – Bernama