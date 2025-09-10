Anwar suspends ministers’ overseas trips for Budget 2026 and ASEAN Summit

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suspended all overseas trips by ministers and deputy ministers to ensure full focus on Budget 2026 and ASEAN Summit preparations.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the immediate travel ban following today’s Cabinet meeting, though exceptions exist for pre-scheduled meetings with special Cabinet approval.

The suspension aims to prioritise ongoing programmes and final preparations for Budget 2026, which the Prime Minister will table on October 10.

Minister Fahmi emphasised that the decision also concerns preparations for the 47th ASEAN Summit scheduled for late October in Kuala Lumpur.

The ASEAN Summit will host several world leaders including United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. – Bernama