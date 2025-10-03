KUALA LUMPUR: Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has reaffirmed the need for stern action against those who incite religious or racial hatred.

He said the matter was discussed during the Cabinet meeting on March 7, where it was agreed that strict measures must be enforced to address such offences.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil issued a statement that same day, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

“Police reports have been lodged, and statements have been taken from various individuals. Despite this, some continue to repeat such acts, which only escalate the issue,” said Gobind in a statement today.

He emphasised that legal provisions are in place to address such situations and that strict enforcement is crucial.

“We cannot allow insulting statements about religion to go unaddressed. Legal action must be taken to send a strong message that insults to any religion will not be tolerated,” he said.

On March 7, Fahmi stated that all enforcement bodies and security agencies had been instructed to take swift and effective action, without compromise, against anyone attempting to incite racial or religious hatred.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued this directive during the Cabinet meeting that day.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said the meeting also addressed and reviewed various other current issues.