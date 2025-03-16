Gobind Singh secures highest votes in DAP CEC polls

SHAH ALAM: Damansara Member of Parliament, Gobind Singh Deo, secured the highest number of votes in DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) polls, held in conjunction with the party’s 18th National Congress here today.

Gobind, who is Minister of Digital, garnered 2,785 votes, followed closely by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen with 2,631 votes; Kulai MP and Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching (2,585 votes); Sekinchan assemblyman, Datuk Ng Suee Lim (2,563 votes); and Seremban MP cum Transport Minister, Anthony Loke (2,508 votes).

The results were announced by DAP CEC Election Returning Officer Desmond Tan at the congress’ venue, the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here.