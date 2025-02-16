GOF busts illegal e-waste operation with seizures worth RM1.3b

SUNGAI SIPUT: The Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) successfully dismantled an illegal e-waste processing operation involving seizures amounting to RM1.3 billion, including machinery in a raid at a factory on Jalan Sungai Siput-Kuala Kangsar here yesterday.

Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said the operation, conducted in collaboration with the Perak Department of Environment (DOE) under Op Hazard, marked the largest seizure in five years.

“The raid covered a 4.8-hectare area following a month-long drone surveillance of the premises, which had been operating illegally for the past nine months.

“The seizure involved over 1,000 jumbo bags, each weighing one metric tonne, with an estimated total value of RM1.6 million. The bags contained various e-waste materials, including copper, tin and aluminium,” he told a press conference at the factory today.

Shahrum said 27 people were detained, consisting of two locals, 14 Chinese nationals, 10 Myanmar nationals and a two-year-old child believed to be the offspring of a Myanmar worker.

“Those detained are aged between two and 60, while the two locals are believed to be the factory owner and supervisor.

“All of the foreign workers have been handed over to the Immigration Department for action under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.

Shahrum also said that the e-waste was believed to have been imported from countries such as Bolivia, Thailand, Oman, India and the United States for processing at the factory before being re-exported for various uses.

Meanwhile, Perak DOE deputy director Muhamad Rizal Ramli said the factory committed two offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, namely operating without a licence and lacking approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report.

He added that the e-waste samples would be sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for analysis to determine their composition before any legal action is taken.