KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) cracked down illegal sand mining activities in a river near Kampung Pahi, Kuala Krai under Op Taring Wawasan on Sunday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Kota Bharu Land and Mines Office at around 4.15 pm.

He said the inspection found that the activities were carried out by three local men and three Bangladeshis, who failed to show valid permits or documents for sand extraction.

“The police detained and seized all equipment and machinery such as sand suction vessels, excavators, lorries and other equipment used to move sand estimated at RM2 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 426 of the National Land Code 1965. The suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Kota Bharu Land and Mines Office for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Nik Ros Nik Azhan said GOF also foiled coconut smuggling activities after detaining a trailer and two lorries in Kampung Terbak, Tumpat on Sunday.

“The results of the inspection found that three local men were transferring approximately 45,100 kilogrammes of coconuts from the trailer to the lorry and they failed to show purchase documents related to the coconuts.

“The estimated value of the seizure is RM1.35 million including vehicles and the case is being investigated under Regulation 4(2) of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Act 141 Coconut Marketing Plan 1973. The suspect and the seized items were handed over to the FAMA Kota Bharu Office for further action,“ he said.