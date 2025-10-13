GOF dismantles illegal immigrant smuggling syndicate, 18 arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The General Operations Force Central Brigade has dismantled an illegal immigrant smuggling syndicate with the arrest of 18 individuals.

The arrests followed a series of raids conducted in Selangor and Melaka on October 10 and 11.

Central Brigade commander SAC Hakemal Hawari said the operation was launched after intelligence gathering and surveillance following a July 28 incident.

In that incident, a vehicle believed to be transporting undocumented migrants rammed through a police roadblock in Pulau Carey.

“Following the incident, a special team was formed to gather information and conduct comprehensive surveillance,“ he said at a press conference.

Hakemal said the first arrest occurred at 3 am on Jalan Pulau Carey when GOF personnel detained a foreign man driving a Toyota Vios without valid travel documents.

The suspect was believed to be acting as a transporter for the syndicate.

Subsequent operations led to more arrests at various locations including Teluk Panglima Garang Toll Plaza, Kampung Melayu Nagsyabandiah in Semenyih, Kuala Langat, Rawang, and the southbound Kampung Bemban rest area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals in their 30s, comprising 17 Indonesians and one Malaysian.

Five suspects were identified as skippers, agents and transporters, while the remaining 13 were illegal immigrants attempting to be smuggled.

The syndicate allegedly earned between RM1,500 and RM2,500 for each undocumented migrant smuggled using illegal routes along the Selangor coastline.

“They operated dynamically by regularly changing landing spots to evade detection by authorities,“ Hakemal said.

Common landing areas included Pulau Carey, Morib and Kelanang along the Selangor coast.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 for the five main suspects.

The remaining 13 are being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All suspects are currently remanded for 28 days under ATIPSOM and 12 days under the Immigration Act for further investigation.

Hakemal urged the public, especially residents in Selangor’s coastal areas, to share information on migrant smuggling activities with police. – Bernama