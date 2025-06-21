KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 19,000 kilogrammes of white rice from Thailand along Jalan Kampung Air Gatal, Tanah Merah, as part of the ‘Op Taring Wawasan’ operations yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made after a GOF’s 9th Battalion team spotted several men loading white sacks into the back of a trailer.

“However, all the suspects fled into nearby bushes upon realising the presence of the police,” he said in a statement today.

He said an inspection of the trailer found 19,000 kilogrammes of white rice, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand and intended for sale on the local market.

“The seized rice, along with the trailer, is estimated to be worth RM426,000. The case has been handed over to the Kelantan Paddy and Rice Regulatory Authority for further action,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 20 of the Control of Paddy and Rice Act 1994.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said in a separate operation, his team also foiled an attempt to smuggle 11 cows after intercepting a lorry that was being driven suspiciously in Kampung Telaga Bata, Tumpat, last Thursday.

“An inspection found 11 cows in the back of the lorry, and the driver failed to produce any valid documentation for the livestock. The driver, a 28-year-old local man, was arrested,” he said.

He added that the total value of the seizure, including the lorry, was estimated at RM151,000. The case has been handed over to the Kelantan Department of Veterinary Services for further action and is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953.