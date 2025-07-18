Penang police bust drug syndicate, seize RM2.2 million in MDMA

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have dismantled a drug syndicate involved in processing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), arresting two men and confiscating narcotics worth RM2.2 million.

The raid took place in a luxury condominium in Gelugor, where authorities uncovered a drug-processing operation.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin stated that the State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) conducted the operation at 3 pm on Wednesday.

“We arrested a 62-year-old man and found the condominium unit was being used to process MDMA,“ he said.

Among the seized items were 150 instant drink sachets containing repackaged MDMA, nine plastic bottles of the same drug weighing 13,456 grammes, two ecstasy pills, one Erimin 5 pill, and various drug-processing tools.

Police later detained a second suspect, a 40-year-old property agent, believed to be part of the syndicate supplying drugs to entertainment outlets in Penang.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate sourced drugs through their network, repackaged them into drink sachets, and sold them at RM300 per packet.

Authorities also confiscated RM1,220 in cash and two vehicles worth RM71,220.

The syndicate had rented the condominium for RM3,000 monthly over the past three months and was suspected to have been active since March.

Both suspects tested positive for drugs and had prior drug-related records, with the older man recently released from prison.

The seized drugs could supply approximately 100,000 addicts. Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until July 23 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama