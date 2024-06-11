GOF foils attempt to smuggle in immigrants using luxury vehicles

KOTA BHARU: A General Operations Force (GOF) team detained 15 immigrants, believed to be Myanmar nationals, who had been smuggled into the country in a Mercedes Benz and a Nissan Grand Livina in Kampung Kok Keli, Tumpat, yesterday.

During the ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan’ operation, the 8th Battalion raided a house in the village around 10 pm and found 14 men and one woman in the two vehicles.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said two men, suspected of being the smugglers, attempted to flee the scene, but a 58-year-old local man was successfully apprehended.

“All immigrants failed to show valid identification documents and are believed to have been smuggled into Malaysia through illegal bases,” he said in a statement today.

He said all illegal immigrants were detained under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid passports or permits and the smuggler is being held under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested on suspicion of trafficking 3.1 kilogrammes of syabu, estimated to be worth RM99,200, at a roadblock mounted at Banggol Kong, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said that the two suspects, aged 36 and 44, were apprehended after they behaved suspiciously at the checkpoint.

During the 11.30 pm incident, an inspection of the vehicle uncovered a package of syabu concealed in the boot.

Police subsequently seized the car, four mobile phones of various types, and RM36,155 in cash.

“Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.