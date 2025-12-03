GOF foils attempt to smuggle instant noodles worth RM207,000

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle dozens of boxes of Zow-Zow brand instant noodles, estimated to be worth RM207,000, after intercepting a lorry at the Chabang Empat Salam Roadblock in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, said that the seizure was made through Op Taring Wawasan at around 6.30 pm.

He said a 46-year-old local male driver, who was delivering the noodles suspected to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country, was also arrested.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Food Act 1983, and the seized goods have been handed over to the Ministry of Health for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the 9th Battalion of the Southeast GOF, in cooperation with the Terengganu police contingent headquarters, dismantled an illegal gold mining operation at a mining site in Lubuk Terak, Mukim Rusila, Marang, Terengganu, yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said the activity was detected through Op Bersepadu Khazanah at around 5 pm, and a 57-year-old local man was also arrested for failing to produce a valid mining licence.

He added that the police seized all the equipment and machinery used for illegal mining, with an estimated value of RM1.89 million. The case is being investigated under the Terengganu Mineral Enactment 2002 for mining without the approval of the state authorities.

“The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Terengganu Land and Mines Office for further action,“ he said.