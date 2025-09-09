France coach Deschamps denies rift with PSG over player injuries

FRANCE coach Didier Deschamps has dismissed suggestions of a rift with Paris Saint-Germain following injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue during international duty.

Dembele, PSG’s top scorer last season and a Ballon d’Or contender, faces six to eight weeks out after getting injured in France’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.

Doue suffered an injury in the same match and will be sidelined for approximately one month, dealing a significant blow to PSG’s Champions League title defence preparations.

The club formally wrote to the French Football Federation demanding a more transparent coordination protocol between clubs and national teams.

PSG stated they had provided the FFF with concrete medical data regarding their players’ workload capacities but claimed these recommendations were ignored.

Deschamps defended his medical staff’s professionalism, emphasising they always consider each player’s physical condition progressively.

He stressed that player feelings remain a crucial element in their decision-making process despite eagerness to play.

The French coach clarified that PSG are not adversaries and maintained that clubs never have been, even with differing interests.

Deschamps highlighted ongoing exchanges with clubs, citing examples of injured players like Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Arsenal’s William Saliba who weren’t required to report for national team assessment.

He explained that medical scan images shared with team doctors enabled informed decisions about player availability. – AFP