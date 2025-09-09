Bayer Leverkusen appoint Kasper Hjulmand as new head coach

BAYER Leverkusen have officially appointed Kasper Hjulmand as their new head coach following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag.

The former Denmark national team manager has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Hjulmand expressed his honour at being entrusted with leading the team and his motivation to shape the club’s future.

This appointment concludes a turbulent period for Leverkusen who terminated Ten Hag’s contract on September first after just two Bundesliga matches.

Ten Hag had replaced the highly successful Xabi Alonso who guided Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double before departing for Real Madrid.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes acknowledged the mistake in hiring Ten Hag but stated that continuing with him would have been an even greater error.

The club managed only one point from their opening two fixtures after finishing as runners-up last season.

Ten Hag described his sudden dismissal as unprecedented and a complete surprise in an official statement.

Hjulmand is expected to make his debut on the bench during Leverkusen’s home match against Eintracht Frankfurt this Friday.

The Danish coach emerged as the preferred candidate from a shortlist that included former Barcelona manager Xavi, ex-Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou and Real Madrid Castilla’s Raúl.

The fifty-three-year-old resigned from his position with Denmark in July 2024 after leading them to the Euro 2021 semi-finals and the last sixteen at Euro 2024.

Rolfes stated that the new manager will implement a clear and dominant playing style while pursuing ambitious domestic and European objectives.

Hjulmand previously guided Nordsjælland to their sole Danish championship during the 2011-2012 season.

He possesses Bundesliga experience from his brief tenure at Mainz during the 2014-2015 campaign where he won only one match in thirteen attempts.

Following the Frankfurt encounter, Leverkusen begin their Champions League campaign with an away fixture against Danish champions Copenhagen. – AFP