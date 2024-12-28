GOF foils attempt to smuggle white cigarettes in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: A team from the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized more than 150,000 sticks of white cigarettes, worth RM165,000, after intercepting a Proton Exora in Kampung Paloh, Tumpat, yesterday.

Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out after the team spotted a vehicle driven in a suspicious manner, while conducting the Op Taring Wawasan, at 1.30 am.

“The driver of the Proton Exora sped off after noticing the presence of the authorities, but skidded in a residential area before fleeing, abandoning the vehicle.

“The inspection discovered more than 150,000 sticks of white cigarettes of the Saat brand, kept in several boxes in the vehicle, which were suspected of being smuggled into the local market,“ he said in a statement, today.

He said that the estimated value of the seized vehicle was RM35,000, while the white cigarettes were worth RM165,000, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.

“The seized items were brought to the Taman Bakti Komtak for further action. The GOF will continue to intensify efforts to curb smuggling activities from continuing to spread across the country’s borders,“ he said.