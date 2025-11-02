GOF foils bid to smuggle 3,000 ‘black thorn’ durian saplings

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,000 ‘Black Thorn’ durian saplings, worth an estimated RM900,000, from Thailand in an operation at Kampung Parit Air, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, on Sunday.

During the raid at 10.30 am, a team from the 8th Battalion stopped a lorry driven by a man in a suspicious manner while conducting Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that upon inspection, the durian saplings were believed to have been smuggled and posed a risk of carrying pests and diseases.

He said the suspect, a 44-year-old man, is believed to have acted as a courier to deliver the saplings to an orchard in Perak.

“The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167). The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the Rantau Panjang police station,” he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the PGA remains committed to strengthening border control measures to curb smuggling activities that threaten national security.