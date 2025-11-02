SUNGAI PETANI: The ”Kedah Unity Government Convention” will be held on Saturday (Feb 15), said Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Kedah PH chairman said the convention would discuss various matters, including the preparations and direction of PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) as the “government in waiting” in Kedah.

“During our recent meeting, we (PH and BN) took the opportunity to discuss how we in Kedah can position ourselves as a more credible and effective opposition,“ he told reporters here today.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is Home Minister, was speaking after making a working visit to Sungai Petani Prison, where a Thaipusam Meet-and-Greet Event for Inmates and Their Families was held.

On Jan 28 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted the Unity Government to hold conventions in all states to strengthen the coalition.