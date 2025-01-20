GOF foils bid to smuggle about 2,000 cartons of cigarettes

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2,000 cartons of white cigarettes at Jalan Tanjong Kuala and Jalan Hulu Pasar, Tumpat, yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out by a team from the GOF Battalion 8 during the Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan conducted from 11.30 pm to 1.15 am.

He said his personnel came upon two suspicious-looking cars - a Nissan Grand Livina and a Toyota Avanza - while patrolling the area.

“The two vehicles were found abandoned by the roadside and unlocked. Upon inspection, more than 2,000 cartons of white cigarettes were discovered inside the vehicles.

“The cigarettes are suspected to have been smuggled for distribution in the local market. The total estimated value of the seizure, including the vehicles, is RM510,000,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, and the seized items were taken to the Pengkalan Kubor police station for further action.