GOF foils rice and cattle smuggling attempts in Kelantan operations

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force has successfully intercepted two separate smuggling attempts involving rice and cattle in Kelantan.

The 9th Battalion foiled an attempt to smuggle 36,000 kilogrammes of white rice in Kampung Lawang, Batu Gajah, Tanah Merah.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid stated the seizure occurred when team members spotted several men loading white sacks onto a trailer during an Op Taring Wawasan patrol last Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the trailer driver and a 19-year-old male passenger while other suspects fled into nearby bushes upon detecting police presence.

“Checks revealed 36,000 kg of white rice in the trailer, suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand for sale in the local market,” he said in a statement today.

The total rice seizure is valued at RM144,000 according to official estimates.

In a separate operation on the same day, authorities thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt in Kampung Gelong Pasir, Tumpat.

Officers intercepted a lorry carrying 11 head of cattle suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand.

Police detained the 60-year-old local man driving the lorry, believed to be delivering the animals for the local market.

The estimated value of this seizure, including the lorry, amounts to RM113,000. – Bernama