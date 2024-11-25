KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) has increased border security following a rise in water levels at Sungai Golok during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season to curb smugglers from taking advantage of the situation.

Its Southeast Brigade commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the current condition of the Sungai Golok is allowing smuggler boats to enter further into the country’s borders.

“For now, we are using four-wheel drives on coastal roads during ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan’.

“More frequent patrols are conducted on these roads and along the banks of the Sungai Golok, especially in hotspot areas, considering that most of the riverbanks are submerged and pose a danger to the personnel on duty,“ he said when contacted today.

According to him, boats were also used to transport personnel affected by the floods to safer areas and the GOF personal carried out patrols using Scrambler motorcycles that have the appropriate height to navigate floods.

He said overall the trend of smuggling during the MTL season has slightly decreased due to the strong river currents and deep water conditions, but it cannot be denied that some smugglers are taking advantage and are willing to take risks.

In the same development, he said that for the time being, no control posts have been affected by the floods, but two posts, namely Pos Ibrahim Pencen and Pos Sharifah, began to be inundated in the surrounding areas at a level of 0.3 metres yesterday.