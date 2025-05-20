KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) 8th Battalion, Southeast Brigade rescued 35 undocumented migrants believed to be victims of human trafficking during a raid at a house in Lorong Dato Kadok, Jalan Syed Kuning, Ketereh yesterday.

Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 11.30 am operation followed intelligence on human smuggling activities using the premises as a transit point.

“During the raid, two local men were found inside a car parked in front of the house. Further inspection led to the discovery of 11 Bangladeshi men and 24 Myanmar nationals, comprising 19 men and five women,” he said in a statement.

Investigations revealed that the Bangladeshis and one Myanmar man had no valid entry stamps, while the rest lacked any identification documents.

He said the two local suspects, aged 31 and 57, are believed to be agents smuggling the migrants via illegal routes, adding that one suspect tested positive for methamphetamine.

All migrants are being held under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the locals are being investigated under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.