GOF seize RM1.2 million worth of coconuts at illegal jetty

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 42,700 coconuts into Thailand, valued at RM1.2 million, from a storage facility at an illegal jetty on Jalan Kasban, Tumpat, on Friday (March 7).

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was carried out by the 7th Battalion GOF through Op Taring Wawasan at 10.30 pm.

“This seizure was made after we detained three men suspected of smuggling coconuts at the illegal jetty’s storage facility. Upon inspection, we found 42,700 coconuts inside a trailer, believed to be destined for Thailand.

“The three local men, aged between 22 and 38, are suspected of being couriers for the smuggling operation,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the total seizure, including the vehicle, was valued at RM1.2 million, and the case was being investigated under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Act 1965.

Nik Ros Azhan said all suspects and confiscated items had been taken to the Pengkalan Kubor GOF tactical headquarters for further action.

Meanwhile, at a separate location, he said the 7th Battalion GOF also seized ornamental plants worth RM12,600 during a roadblock operation at Lalang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah, at noon yesterday.

He said the seizure was made after stopping a suspicious-looking van during Op Taring Wawasan.

“An inspection uncovered 260 ornamental plant saplings inside the van, suspected of harbouring pests and diseases.

“The driver, a 34-year-old man, is believed to have been transporting the plants for the local market,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167), while the suspect and confiscated goods have been handed over to the Kelantan Plant Biosecurity Division for further action.