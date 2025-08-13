GOF seizes 6,800 gas cylinders worth RM1m in Pahang raid

KUANTAN: The Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) has seized 6,834 gas cylinders worth RM1.03 million in a raid at the Tempoyang Industrial Area, Mukim Kuala Lipis.

The operation, codenamed Op Taring Bravo 3, took place at around 4.30 pm last Monday (Aug 11).

A total of 6,155 empty cylinders and 679 filled cylinders were confiscated, along with a vehicle, a forklift, and gas storage cages.

Southeast Brigade GOF commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the premises lacked a valid licence for storing subsidised and industrial gas.

A 41-year-old caretaker was arrested to assist in the investigation.

All seized items were handed over to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s enforcement unit in Pahang.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In a separate operation in Petaling Jaya, police detained four men and seized misappropriated diesel worth RM602,220.

The raids were conducted in Jalan PJU 1/23 early today.

Battalion 4 GOF commanding officer Supt Jafri Muhamad said the operation was carried out with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

The first raid resulted in the arrest of four men, including two Myanmar nationals, and the seizure of 2,500 litres of diesel.

Two lorry heads, a lorry, four IBC-type tanks, a skid tank, two digital suction pumps, and five mobile phones were also confiscated.

The second raid uncovered 8,000 litres of diesel, a skid tank, and a suction pump with rubber hoses used for illegal diesel transfers.

All suspects and seized items were taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further investigation.

The case is being probed under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama