GOF seizes over RM5 mln worth of smuggled plants in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) has seized a large quantity of ornamental plants believed to have been smuggled from Thailand in Kampung Lalang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said its 9th battalion confiscated the items from a lorry which was stopped during the Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at 4.15 pm last Friday.

“Inspection of the lorry uncovered a landscape plant of the Eugiena species, 1,500 climbing plants and 2,000 Busida plants. The seized items, including the vehicle, are worth about RM5.5 million,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 26-year-old male lorry driver was also detained after failing to produce any documents related to the plants, and the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976.

“The suspect and seized items were handed over to the Kelantan Department of Agriculture for further action,” he added.

In a separate case, the GOF Battalion 8, in collaboration with the Kota Bharu Municipal Council, foiled the sale of unlicensed electronic cigarettes at a premises on Jalan Raja Perempuan Zainab at 5.15 pm yesterday.

“A 36-year-old man was found on the premises, and checks uncovered 4,064 units of vape liquids and devices without valid documentation, with the seizure valued at an estimated RM284,000,” he said.