GOF vows no compromise on personnel in border counter-setting

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force will not compromise or protect any officers involved in misconduct including counter-setting activities at the national border.

GOF Southeast Brigade acting commander ACP Ijid Landu Binju stated he has not received any official complaints regarding such activities from the public.

He confirmed his officers and personnel have been performing their duties well according to his observations.

The commander emphasised he would not tolerate any officer found violating the law or participating in immoral activities.

Ijid issued this warning during a press conference following the handover ceremony for the 8th Battalion commanding officer.

He explained that reminders about proper conduct are given continuously rather than only after complaints are received.

The acting commander stressed his responsibility to constantly remind field personnel against misconduct even without formal complaints.

GOF Southeast Brigade will continue efforts to enhance integrity and discipline among its members.

These measures aim to ensure border protection tasks are carried out effectively with full public trust.

Kelantan police previously confirmed receiving preliminary information about counter-setting along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat expressed concern about such activities bypassing security measures.

He noted this problem could affect high-tech locations like KLIA and more vulnerable border areas.

An enforcement officer was arrested at KLIA Terminal 1 on July 24 for suspected counter-setting involvement.

This scheme involves immigration officers collaborating with syndicates to facilitate illegal entry without documentation.

The Border Control and Protection Agency confirmed the arrest by its Monitoring and Integrity Unit.

CCTV footage revealed suspicious behaviour at the immigration checkpoint leading to the apprehension. – Bernama