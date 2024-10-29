PETALING JAYA: Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor shared that his pickup vehicle was stolen today (Oct 29).

He shared in a Facebook post that his red Toyota Hilux with the number plate ‘JSH 35’ was stolen in just three minutes without the use of the vehicle’s keys.

“In just 180 seconds or three minutes, a 2.8cc Hilux can be stolen without a key!” he said in the post.

According to The Star, there were two individuals in the footage with one being the driver and the other had donned on a mask and arrived in front of the house using an SUV.

He added that the vehicle was parked outside his house during the incident.

“Please report if found, you can contact 011-69937976,” the caption read in the post.