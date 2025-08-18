Good governance key to AI development in Malaysia, says PM Anwar

CYBERJAYA: Principles of good governance and proper oversight must guide Malaysia’s artificial intelligence (AI) development to ensure effective digital transformation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, warned that while AI offers vast opportunities, unchecked development could harm the nation.

He compared AI governance to past privatisation failures, where poor transparency led to costly national debts.

“At that time, it wasn’t really ‘privatisation’ but more like ‘piratisation’ that bypassed proper processes,” he said.

“Many companies awarded projects ended up incurring major losses, burdening the people with national debts,” he added.

Anwar emphasised that good governance is crucial in digital transformation and AI development to prevent repeating past mistakes.

He spoke at the Temu Anwar@Universiti Multimedia (MMU) programme and the launch of MMU’s Faculty of Artificial Intelligence and Engineering (FAIE).

The MADANI Government has allocated billions for AI development across ministries and agencies, recognising its potential benefits.

Anwar stressed that digital transformation must uphold ethical standards, social justice, and human values to bridge urban-rural and wealth gaps.

“We must raise the ceiling by improving technology while ensuring grassroots communities benefit,” he said.

He urged educators and institutions to embed human values in AI development, ensuring technology does not overshadow humanity.

“Focus on AI must not neglect the human dimension,” Anwar concluded. - Bernama