Malaysians urged to fly Jalur Gemilang proudly despite negativity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should continue flying the Jalur Gemilang with pride during National Month, despite attempts by certain groups to spread fear over flag-related issues.

Experts emphasise that the flag symbolises national unity and patriotism, transcending race, religion, and political differences.

Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, a senior lecturer at UiTM, stated that the Jalur Gemilang represents Malaysia’s dignity and sovereignty.

“This flag unites the people with the nation. It is the tangible embodiment of our patriotic spirit,” he told Bernama.

He added that unintentional mistakes in flag-hoisting should not be exploited to intimidate the public.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urged Malaysians not to be discouraged from expressing patriotism through the Jalur Gemilang.

Associate Professor Dr Mohd Azhar Abd Hamid from UTM stressed that authorities must reassure the public that flying the flag is commendable.

“It is crucial for authorities to counter negative sentiments with positive narratives,” he said.

Mohd Azhar warned that unchecked negativity could erode public patriotism ahead of National Day on Aug 31.

Accountant Nurul Huda Azman, 32, believes the flag should not be politicised, as it symbolises national sovereignty.

IIUM student Ili Syahirah Azmi, 22, noted that flag-related controversies are driven by a minority.

Administrative assistant Liew Sien Fatt, 27, observed strong public enthusiasm for flag displays in offices and buildings.

“Small gestures like putting up flags show the spirit of National Day is still alive,” Liew said. - Bernama