Good governance vital for Muslim trust in zakat institutions - Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak emphasised that Islam strictly prohibits any misuse of power or breach of trust by those responsible for collecting and distributing zakat. His Royal Highness stressed that Muslim confidence in zakat institutions, including the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk), must be strengthened through good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Speaking at the launch of Zakat Perak Al Ridzuan, Sultan Nazrin cited a historical incident involving the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Al-Lutabiyyah, who received a gift while collecting zakat. The Prophet questioned whether the gift would have been given had Al-Lutabiyyah not been in his position, advising its return to avoid corruption.

“Abu Humaid Ibn Sa’ad As-Saidi narrated an incident involving the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Al-Lutabiyyah, who received a gift while performing his duty of collecting zakat,“ Sultan Nazrin said. “Rasulullah (PBUH) regarded such gifts as dubious, fearing they might contain elements of corruption, and advised Al-Lutabiyyah to return it to its giver.”

The Sultan urged MAIPk and Zakat Centre employees to adopt a work culture rooted in trustworthiness and integrity. He also commended the State Secretary’s Office and State Finance Office for implementing a zakat payment scheme through salary deductions.

Sultan Nazrin noted that MAIPk is the only institution in Perak where all staff, from leadership to junior workers, contribute to zakat via salary deductions. He highlighted zakat’s role in social justice, reducing wealth disparity, and uplifting the less fortunate.

The event was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini.