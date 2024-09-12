GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Penang carried out 48,955 inspections statewide as of Nov 30 to ensure the prices of goods are under control to address the issue of price hikes.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said that of the total, 344 case actions were taken against traders who committed offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“As of Nov 30, a total of 105 Goods Information Verification Notices (NPMB) were issued statewide to wholesale and retail traders for raising the prices of goods, including vegetables like green mustard, beans, long beans, lady’s fingers and red chillies,“ he said in a statement today.

He said they also took a serious view of price hikes of certain vegetables following a complaint from the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) today.

He said the KPDN constantly carried out enforcement and inspections at public markets, morning markets, night markets, agriculture markets and supermarkets.

At the same time, he said the Penang KPDN also activated the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) to monitor the situation and receive any reports from the public regarding price increases as well as the shortage and depletion of daily necessities.

“In addition, the KPDN will also continue implementing engagement sessions with stakeholders like certain agencies, including the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and industry players to ensure prices of goods are constantly monitored whenever the country is hit by uncertain weather conditions,“ he said.

Jegan said they would take stern action against traders found flouting the law and deliberately taking profits.

He also advised consumers to make price comparisons and to pick premises which displayed price tags clearly, in addition to offering reasonable prices and services.

Earlier, CAP called on the KPDN and FAMA to take immediate action to curb price increases for local vegetables and fruits as its recent survey found there had been a sudden surge in prices in the last two weeks.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader claimed that the price of beans shot up from RM9 per kilogramme (kg) to RM17.50 per kg; lady’s fingers from RM7 to RM12.50; long beans from RM8 to RM20; green mustard from RM6 to RM12; and red chillies from RM8 to RM18.