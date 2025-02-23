JOHOR BAHRU: The government, through the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), has allocated RM16.21 million this year for the development of the Orang Asli community in Johor.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the allocation would benefit more than 18,000 Orang Asli from five tribes, namely Seletar, Kanaq, Jakun, Kuala and Temuan.

He said the allocation covered the implementation of various programmes, including economic and entrepreneurship development, housing assistance, infrastructure projects, road upgrades, treated water supply projects, human capital development, as well as cultural and heritage empowerment initiatives.

“The state government is committed to implementing various initiatives to ensure that no target group is left behind in the development agenda, particularly the Orang Asli community, as we work towards achieving developed state status by 2030,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Zahari, state JAKOA director Faisal Long, together with Johor Orang Asli community leaders, visited the Orang Asli village of Desa Teluk Setimbul in Indonesia as part of the Johor Orang Asli Leadership Programme in Tanjung Balai Karimun, Riau Islands, today.

According to Zahari, the Orang Asli community in Desa Teluk Setimbul had become more self-reliant in many aspects, as they did not receive specific government assistance, unlike the Orang Asli community in Johor.

“We hope that the experience and knowledge gained through this programme can be applied in their respective villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Batin Ayob Amran from Kampung Orang Asli Senggarang, Batu Pahat, in the same statement expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the state government and JAKOA for their commitment to improving the lives of the Orang Asli through various initiatives.

The same sentiment was echoed by Mohd Shafiee Noore from Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang, who highly valued the opportunity to participate in the programme and expressed his gratitude for the state government’s continuous efforts in prioritising the development of Orang Asli youths.