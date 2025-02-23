TAWAU: UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) must regain their dominance in Sabah in the upcoming state election to drive greater development and progress for the state, said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman said that for UMNO and BN to be dominant, they must win more seats in the 17th state election compared to the previous one.

“As the second-in-command in Putrajaya, I will continue to bring up the need for more development in Sabah to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). That is why, as the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), I have ensured that Sabah receives the largest allocation from KKDW.

“Even before we face the election, I have done my best for Sabah, and even more will be done if we become dominant,“ he said in his speech at the 34th anniversary celebration of Sabah UMNO here today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, and Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he would personally oversee the preparation of Sabah UMNO and BN’s manifesto for the state election, stressing that the party would not make lofty promises but would focus on resolving basic infrastructure issues such as roads, electricity, and water supply.

“The Pan Borneo Highway (Sabah) must be completed quickly. We want more investments to flow into Sabah, more tourists, and for Sabah’s security to be prioritised. The state’s potential is immense, and this will be part of our manifesto,” he said.

He added that Sabah UMNO and BN are not completely closing the door to cooperation with other parties but first aim to establish their dominance.

“We will work with parties that share the same spirit and objectives, with the ultimate goal of prioritising the interests of the people of Sabah,“ he said, adding that the party would consider fielding candidates from various ethnic groups in Sabah, including increasing the number of women candidates.

Ahmad Zahid also pledged to closely monitor the performance of party candidates, especially those who win in the Sabah state election, to ensure they serve the people effectively.