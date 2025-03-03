PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to continuing the institutional reform agenda by implementing changes to ensure transparency and efficiency in financial management and public administration, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Citing examples of reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Finance, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the ministry had introduced the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act, which mandates strict fiscal discipline.

“It sounds simple, but it is not, because our commitments regarding deficit reduction or the budget must be fulfilled.

“Not all countries are willing to do this as it requires strong political will and determination to undertake real reforms,“ he said in his speech at the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Additionally, Anwar said the implementation of the Government Procurement Act aims to ensure that the processes and procedures for government tenders and procurement remain adhered to, even with changes in administration.

“The government may change, but the Act remains ... the tender and procurement processes must be complied with,“ he said.

On enforcement, Anwar expressed gratitude for the improved performance of enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Inland Revenue Board, the National Audit Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“Alhamdulillah, I see these agencies carrying out their duties more effectively. The government, including the Cabinet, the Chief Secretary to the Government and top officials in the civil service, fully support them.

“If there is room for improvement, we will make the necessary enhancements. I often remind them that even if we believe we have done well, we must recognise that there is always room for progress,“ he said.

Anwar emphasised that the spirit of continuously improving administration aligns with Islamic teachings, referring to a hadith of Prophet Muhammad on efficiency and the pursuit of excellence (itqan fil amal).

Also present at the assembly were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.