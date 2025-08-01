PUTRAJAYA: The government has denied concealing a document related to a purported order allowing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house detention.

Unity Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that, as a member of the Cabinet, he had never received, seen, nor informed of the existence of such a document.

“With regards to the document in question, to be honest, it was not hidden. As the Communications Minister, I have not received, seen, nor been informed about the document. I believe this is because it pertains to the Pardons Board.

“We are also aware that the Court of Appeal has decided to remit the case back to the High Court. Therefore, we must seek the views and advice of the Attorney General on several matters to ensure that the proceedings are not prejudiced,“ he said at a press conference following today’s Cabinet meeting.

When asked why the government had taken so long to acknowledge the document, Fahmi responded, “In this matter, we adhere to the processes taking place in court.”

“As the Prime Minister stated in Parliament during the Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT), we are bound by the principle of sub judice, and we comply with that principle as well as with the ongoing court processes,“ he said.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 majority decision, referred the case involving Najib’s claim regarding the existence of a document allowing him to serve the remaining six years of his prison sentence under house arrest back to the High Court for a hearing on its merits.