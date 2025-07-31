Prehistoric woman Mos’anne brought to life by artists and scientists

ARNHEM: With striking blue eyes and a nervous expression, the reconstructed bust of Mos’anne, a woman who lived around 10,500 years ago, offers an eerily lifelike glimpse into the past.

Created through a collaboration between science and art at Belgium’s Ghent University, the project aims to explore the lives of the region’s last hunter-gatherers during the Mesolithic era.

Lead researcher Isabelle de Groote explained the significance of the project.

“Part of the project is also understanding the genetics of these people, figuring out their kinship and so on, and to be able to really translate the science that we do to a wider audience.”

Mos’anne’s skull, exceptionally well-preserved and rich in DNA, was chosen for reconstruction.

Genetic analysis revealed she belonged to the Western hunter-gatherer group, known for dark skin and blue eyes, similar to Britain’s Cheddar Man.

Dutch paleo-artists Alfons and Adrie Kennis meticulously sculpted her features, ensuring realism.

“The biggest part of the reconstruction is forming a character,“ Alfons Kennis said.

“You can make a forensic reconstruction... but you get no character.”

The Kennis brothers, renowned for their work in prehistoric reconstructions, spent six months crafting Mos’anne’s bust.

Their attention to detail extended to her ochre-pigmented headband and decorative feathers, enhancing authenticity.

Despite scientific advancements, much about Mos’anne remains unknown. Researchers continue studying her diet and lifestyle.

Yet, with her golden skin, duck-feather headband, and pierced animal teeth jewelry, she bridges the gap between past and present.

“It was always my wish to be able to make it more tangible,“ De Groote said, reflecting on the project’s success in humanizing prehistoric life. - AFP