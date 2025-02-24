ALOR GAJAH: The government has assured that the quality of Tabung Haji (TH) services for this year’s haj season will remain unaffected despite a five per cent reduction in staff.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the number of Welfare and Medical officers has been reduced to 568 this year from 620 last year.

He said TH took the measure to mitigate the impact on management costs.

“I assure you that despite the staff reduction, insya-Allah, it will not affect how TH officers assist haj pilgrims for 1446 Hijrah.

“(It is about) how TH is striking a balance in management costs,” he told reporters at the opening of the haj strengthening programme for the 1446H/2025M Haj Season at Kem Permata Resort here today.

Also present were TH chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, as well as TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said TH remained committed to maintaining the country’s reputation in managing haj pilgrims, a commitment recognised by the Saudi Arabian government through the Labbaittom Award for three consecutive years.

He said the evaluation criteria for the award included the professionalism of TH staff in managing pilgrims.

“That’s why I keep emphasising that haj staff trained by TH have a big role in maintaining the good image of both TH and the country,” he said.