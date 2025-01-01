BUKIT GANTANG: The government is considering importing white rice from Pakistan to address ongoing issues with supply and pricing.

National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) Task Force (Food Cluster) chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, said the proposal, submitted to Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS), has the consent of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but has yet to be finalised.

“I accompanied the Prime Minister to Pakistan, where 28 exporters expressed readiness to supply 100,000 tonnes of rice to us,” he said via a live video call at Dewan Taman Mewah Phase 1 here today.

During his visit to Pakistan on Oct 3, Anwar indicated the government’s willingness to procure the rice but stressed the need for further evaluation, particularly on pricing mechanisms.

In addition to rice, Anwar also highlighted the possibility of importing meat from Pakistan.

Syed Abu Hussin, who is also the Bukit Gantang MP, said he stands by the proposal to establish a single price grade for white rice to prevent any manipulation of local white rice prices.

“This measure would stop the mixing of local and imported rice, which is then sold at higher prices, despite the ceiling price for local rice being RM26,” he said, adding that he plans to raise the matter in Parliament.