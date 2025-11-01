Gov’t targets 500,000 students for TVET enrolment this year – Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government is targeting 500,000 students to enrol in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes across all 1,398 TVET institutions nationwide this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National TVET Council chairman, said applications for the programme are now open in accordance with the designated phases.

“With the collaboration of these 1,398 TVET institutions, we anticipate a strong response to the courses being offered.

“The courses provided are tailored to meet employer demands, particularly from industries, and Memorandums of Agreement have been signed between TVET institutions and employers. This means that upon completing their courses, TVET graduates will immediately be employed by these employers,“ he said here today.

He told reporters this after a walkabout at the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) GiatMARA, accompanied by GiatMARA chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the 5,125 spots offered by MCI for Malaysian students to undergo training in TVET will be fully utilised this year.

“Chinese companies are providing full scholarships for Malaysian students during their time there (China), but they have requested that flight tickets be funded by organisations in Malaysia.

“For example, MARA sponsors GiatMARA students. I have also extended the offer to other states, and, Insya-Allah, the funding for these tickets will be managed by the relevant parties to whom I have offered these spots,” he said.

On May 30 last year, Ahmad Zahid was reported as saying that 220 Chinese companies had offered 5,125 slots for Malaysian students to undergo short-, medium- and long-term training related to TVET, which would serve as a “game changer” to elevate the TVET industry in Malaysia.

Commenting on the MCI-GiatMARA in Bagan Datuk, the Member of Parliament for the constituency said it serves as a preparation centre for students heading to China, including teaching basic Mandarin to help them better follow the courses in the country.