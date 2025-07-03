Police uncover RM5m drugs hidden in cow dung in Kelantan raids

PASIR MAS: Police uncovered a major drug trafficking operation after discovering over 35.4 kilograms of ‘pil kuda’ concealed in a pile of cow dung during raids in Pasir Mas and Tumpat. The drugs, valued at RM5.04 million, were seized alongside luxury items worth RM1.1 million.

Acting Director of Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), Datuk Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali, confirmed the arrests of six suspects, including five men and one woman aged 25 to 39. The syndicate, active since 2022, allegedly targeted school students and teenagers in Kelantan, Klang Valley, and Johor Bahru.

The breakthrough came after a year-long intelligence operation. Police first intercepted a Perodua Axia on Jalan Gajah Mati, Banggol Chica, finding 115 grams of ‘pil kuda’. A subsequent search at the suspect’s home uncovered another 112 grams. Behind the house, officers discovered 20 kg of the drug hidden in a cattle shed beneath cow dung.

Simultaneous raids led to the arrest of another suspect with 15.4 kg of ‘pil kuda’ in his Toyota Hilux. Further operations in Pasir Mas and Tumpat netted three more individuals, including the wife of the primary suspect. Authorities believe the syndicate laundered drug profits through businesses like a seafood restaurant, salon, and online ventures.

All suspects tested negative for drugs in initial screenings, though two had prior drug-related records. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with suspects remanded for seven days.

Mat Zani stated that the syndicate used the cattle shed as a storage hub before distributing the drugs. Police remain vigilant in curbing drug abuse, particularly in Kelantan, a high-risk border state. - Bernama