JAKIM ready to assist Melaka in verifying calligraphy in mosques, surau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is ready to work with the Islamic religious authorities in Melaka to assist in reviewing and verifying calligraphy in mosques and surau in the state, following claims of spelling errors in the Kufic script for the word ‘Allah’.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the move was aimed at ensuring that every calligraphy bearing the holy word displayed in mosques and surau was accurate and in line with Islamic teachings.

“I was made to understand that State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman has instructed all mosques and surau in the state to review their existing calligraphy.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Melaka Islamic Religious Department and the Melaka Islamic Religious Council in this matter,” he told reporters after officiating the Layar Dakwah programme organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) here today.

At the same time, he advised all mosque and surau committees nationwide to carefully review any calligraphy intended for decoration to ensure it complies with syariah requirements.

Mohd Na’im also welcomed the community’s concern regarding the issue but hoped that any reprimand would be made in a prudent and constructive manner.

“Do not use words that insult or belittle others. I would like to thank the community for their concern in pointing out the matter. If the khat or calligraphy is inaccurate, we will rectify it,” he said.

Yesterday, Rahmad was reported to have said that the Melaka government was investigating allegations of errors in the Kufic script for the word ‘Allah’ at a mosque in the state.

Earlier, a social media influencer had claimed there was an error in the Kufic script at a mosque in Melaka, sparking various reactions from netizens.