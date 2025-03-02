KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given an assurance that it will take views from all sectors seriously to drive stronger growth for Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this commitment aligns with efforts to position Malaysia as a key player in the region and to attract investments in various sectors, including energy and digital industries.

“Cabinet members, for instance, must adopt an open mindset, break away from outdated thinking, and seek every possible way to advance Malaysia as a developed nation without falling behind.

“As I have often emphasised, we do not have all the answers, so we must leverage the expertise of academics and experts,“ he said at a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) here today.

Also present were ministers and deputy ministers as well as ACCCIM president Datuk Ng Yih Pyng.

At the same time, the Prime Minister called on business chambers in the country to work as a team to drive Malaysia’s progress.

He said business chambers, which comprise traders and entrepreneurs, play a crucial role in generating stronger economic growth for the nation.

“I have emphasised the need for a united effort among business chambers in Malaysia -- Chinese, Malay, Indian, Sabah and Sarawak. Gather their insights and find ways to work together as a team to drive further progress.

“Of course, we must not neglect the poor, the urban poor, farmers, fishermen and livestock breeders. However, to generate fresh economic growth, the role of traders, entrepreneurs and business chambers is vital,“ he added.