BUTTERWORTH: The Sungai Dua Muslim Central Cemetery, purchased by the Penang state government through the Penang Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) for RM7 million, is now in its final stages of completion.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is also the president of the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), stated that the cemetery aims to meet the needs of the local Muslim community.

“The land has been transferred to MAINPP by the Seberang Perai Utara District and Land Office. A central cemetery will be built on the land, with an additional allocation of RM500,000 from the state government and MAINPP,“ he said.

“The land reclamation process has just been completed. The next step is the technical process, which will be carried out by the Public Works Department,“ he added when contacted by Bernama today.

He was responding to a viral TikTok video showing Sungai Dua residents urging for the project to be expedited.

Mohamad said that, to date, there have been no issues regarding burial grounds in Penang.

He explained that if a new residential area is developed, burials would take place in nearby available spaces, pending the identification and development of new cemetery land.

“Even if a cemetery becomes full, I can cite an example from 2001, where multi-tiered burial grounds were implemented at Masjid Jami’ul Badawi after it was approved by the Penang State Fatwa Committee,“ he said.

He emphasised that the establishment of a central cemetery in Penang is not due to a shortage of burial land, but to accommodate the local community’s desire to bury their family members within their own areas and nearer their homes.

“I urge everyone to investigate and verify any information that comes to our attention to prevent the spread of inaccuracies,“ he added.