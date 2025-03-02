CAAC certifies ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia to maintain China-registered Falcon aircraft

PETALING JAYA: The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia (ExecuJet MRO Malaysia), a wholly owned subsidiary of France’s Dassault Aviation, to do line and base maintenance on China-registered Falcon 7X and Falcon 2000EX EASy aircraft.

The certification approves ExecuJet Malaysia to do base maintenance checks up to and including 4C checks, the heaviest and most comprehensive check for Falcon 7X and 2000EX EASy series aircraft. A 4C check involves detailed inspection of an aircraft’s structure and systems.

The CAAC approval is the first time ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has been approved to maintain China-registered Falcon aircraft.

The CAAC also renewed ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia’s certification as an approved maintenance organisation for Bombardier and Gulfstream aircraft. In 2019, the CAAC approved ExecuJet to provide line and heavy maintenance on Gulfstream GIV aircraft and variants of the Bombardier Challenger and Bombardier Globe Express series aircraft.

China is by far the largest market for business aviation in Asia-Pacific with nearly 300 aircraft.

“The fact China is such a big market for business aviation and one that is in close proximity to Malaysia, means it is an ideal market for us to target,” said ExecuJet MRO Services regional vice-president Asia, Ivan Lim.

He added that they are seeing an increasing number of Chinese-registered business jets flying to Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia due to the growing economic ties between China and Asean.

“We are a factory-owned Falcon service centre and with a world-class facility supplemented by a workforce that includes some fluent Mandarin speakers, so we are ideally positioned to serve these Chinese operators,” Lim said